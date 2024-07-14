Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.