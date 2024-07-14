Nano Price Reaches $0.85 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $113.51 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.15 or 0.00614498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00262782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00040740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

