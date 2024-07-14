NEAR Protocol Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00008832 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $227.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,337,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,978,579 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,248,545 with 1,101,812,375 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.41136236 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $194,058,106.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

