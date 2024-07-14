Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Trading Up 4.6%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 6,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

