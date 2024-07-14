NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of NETSTREIT worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after acquiring an additional 466,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 173.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 69,005 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.76 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.21%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

