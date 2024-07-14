NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

