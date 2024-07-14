NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stake Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

