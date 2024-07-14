nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 102.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 99.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,089 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in nVent Electric by 94.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NVT stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

