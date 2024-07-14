Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. 225,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 866,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,750. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

