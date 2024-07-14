Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,025 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.06 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

