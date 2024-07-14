Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 23,246 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

