Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

