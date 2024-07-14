Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

