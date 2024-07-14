Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,004 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

