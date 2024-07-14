Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

