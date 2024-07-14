Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,862 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 438.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Celsius by 41.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

CELH stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

