Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,451 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWM stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

