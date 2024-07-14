Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 712,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

