Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $258.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

