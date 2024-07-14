Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 9,650 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of BABA opened at $79.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

