Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MLP opened at $23.59 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $464.49 million, a PE ratio of -157.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

