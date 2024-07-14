Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 34.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

