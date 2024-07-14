Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Fortinet by 3,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

