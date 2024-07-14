Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.