Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,787,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 699,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 842,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 697,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

