Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

