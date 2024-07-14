Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $117.50 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

