Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
BATS INDA opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
