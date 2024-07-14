Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,235 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.