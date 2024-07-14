Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $168.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

