Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 86.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.