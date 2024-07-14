Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.