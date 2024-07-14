Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,832 shares of company stock valued at $119,086,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,242.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,204.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

