Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 377.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

