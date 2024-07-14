Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.57.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $488.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $496.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.