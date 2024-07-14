Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 52,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,695,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $180.53 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

