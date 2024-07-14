Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VXF opened at $174.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.