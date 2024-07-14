Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SDY opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

