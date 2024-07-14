Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $758.49 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.75 and a 200-day moving average of $746.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.