Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,905 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CGDV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
