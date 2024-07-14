Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,905 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGDV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.