Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $132,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,399.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

