Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,486 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,437,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,224,000 after acquiring an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $65,064,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.