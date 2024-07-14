Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 827 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 579.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 97,379 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

