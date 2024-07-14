Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG stock opened at $381.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day moving average of $375.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

