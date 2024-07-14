Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after buying an additional 840,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 65.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

