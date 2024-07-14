Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $146.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

