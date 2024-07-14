Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.70.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $412.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.74. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

