Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $169.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

