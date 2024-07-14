Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 553.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UGI by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in UGI by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

