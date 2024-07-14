Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

